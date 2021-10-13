Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Clemson Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last three weeks have come down to the wire for Syracuse football. This week, they welcome the Clemson Tigers to the Dome.

SU, 3-3, is 7-3 on Friday nights during the Dino Babers era, including their 2017 upset of then second-ranked Clemson. The game is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 24 & 300 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 206 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 140 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 70 (SD) and 570 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 70 (SD) and 757 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 31 (HD)

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com

