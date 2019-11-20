Where to watch: Syracuse vs. Cornell

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will face the Cornell Big Red Wednesday evening.

Tip off at the Carrier Dome is at 7:30 p.m.

The game is televised on ACC Network Extra. It is only accessible through the WatchESPN app.  You must also be an ESPN cable subscriber with access to the ACC Network.

You can listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.

