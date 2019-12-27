Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Niagara

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange (7-5, 1-1) will host the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-7, 0-0) at the Carrier Dome Saturday night. It’s the final non-conference game of the season for the Orange.

Tip-off at the Carrier Dome is at 7:00 p.m.

If you don’t have a ticket, the game can been seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite or streaming service.

You can also listen to the game on WTKW-FM (99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM (1200/1440) and across the state on the Syracuse Sports Network. 

NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti and Jim Satalin will call the game on radio.

