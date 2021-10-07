Where to Watch: Syracuse vs no. 19 Wake Forest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse looks to rebound after last week’s heartbreaking loss at Florida State.

The Orange, 3-2, host unbeaten and no. 19 Wake Forest Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Despite hosting 3-of-the-last-4 meetings, Syracuse is 2-2 against the Demon Deacons during that stretch, including last season’s 38-14 loss on Halloween.

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 26 & 301 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 206 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 32 (HD)

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com or NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page

