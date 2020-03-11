Where to watch: Syracuse vs. North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.
ESPN2 is on the following channels:
- Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)
- Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)
- DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)
- New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)
You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.
