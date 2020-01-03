Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes handles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State in the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Orange will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday afternoon inside the Carrier Dome.

Tip time is 4 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

ESPN2 is on the following channels:

Spectrum: Channel 25 and 301 (SD & HD)

Verizon FiOS: Channel 574 (HD) and 74 (SD)

DirectTV: Channel 209 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Channel 144 (SD &HD)

New Visions: Channel 760 (HD) and 74 (SD)

You can also listen to the game on WTKW (FM 99.5/105.5) and ESPN-AM 1200/1440.