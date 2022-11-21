SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is heading down to the Big Apple for their next game Monday night.

The Orange are coming off of a big win Saturday 11/19 against Northeastern in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Tip-off tonight in the Barclay’s Center against the Richmond Spiders is 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN2.