SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is heading down to the Big Apple for their next game Monday night.

The Orange are coming off of a big win Saturday 11/19 against Northeastern in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Tip-off tonight in the Barclay’s Center against the Richmond Spiders is 7 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN2.

Here are ways to watch:

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV 32 (HD)

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM