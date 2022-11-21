SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange Men’s basketball team is heading down to the Big Apple for their next game Monday night.
The Orange are coming off of a big win Saturday 11/19 against Northeastern in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Tip-off tonight in the Barclay’s Center against the Richmond Spiders is 7 p.m.
The game can be seen on ESPN2.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD)
- New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD)
- YouTube TV 32 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM