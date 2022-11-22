NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After going to overtime Monday night against Richmond, the Orange is back in action Tuesday night against the St. John’s Red Storm.
Tip time Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in NYC is 9 p.m.
The game can be seen on ESPN2.
Here are ways to watch:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 25 & 301 (SD & HD)
- DirecTV: 209 (SD & HD)
- Dish Network: 143 (SD & HD)
- Verizon Fios: 74 (SD) and 574 (HD)
- New Visions: 74 (SD) and 760 (HD)
- YouTube TV 32 (HD)
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM