SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host ACC foe Virginia Cavaliers Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
If you would like to watch the game it will be shown on ESPN.
Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York:
- Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information)
- Spectrum: 24 and 370 (HD)
- DirecTV: 206 (HD)
- Dish Network: 140 (HD)
- Verizon Fios: 70 and 570 (HD)
- New Visions: 70 and 757 (HD)
You can listen to the game on ESPN radio, TK 99.1 FM