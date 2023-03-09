SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He’s known as Red Autry, but he bleeds Orange.
He’s originally from the Bronx and came to Syracuse University to play for Jim Boeheim.
He was a point guard from 1990 to 1994 and to this day he ranks fifth in career assists.
After playing for the Orange, he played professionally in European leagues.
Coaching Career
He began his coaching career in 2006 at a high school in Virginia.
Years later he returned to his alma mater where he was named assistant coach under Jim Boeheim just before the 2011 – 2012 season.
Eventually, Autry was promoted to associate coach in 2017.
The Autry legacy carries on at SU. Two of his children also graduated from the university.