SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He’s known as Red Autry, but he bleeds Orange.

He’s originally from the Bronx and came to Syracuse University to play for Jim Boeheim.

Syracuse assistant head coach Adrian Autry shoots before an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

SYRACUSE, NY – NOVEMBER 14: Assistant Coach Adrian Autry (L) and Michael Gbinije (R) of the Syracuse Orange look on prior to the game against the Kennesaw State Owls at the Carrier Dome on November 14, 2014 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeated Kennesaw State 89-42. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

NEWARK, NJ – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Assistant coaches Adrian Autry and Mike Hopkins of Syracuse Orange stand on the court during warm ups against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on February 16, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

18 JAN 1994: SYRACUSE ORANGEMEN GUARD ADRIAN AUTRY DRIBBLES DOWN COURT DURING A BIG EAST CONFERENCE GAME WITH THE ST. JOHN”S REDMEN.

18 JAN 1994: SYRACUSE ORANGEMEN GUARD ADRIAN AUTRY PLAYS TIGHT DEFENSE DURING A BIG EAST CONFERENCE GAME WITH THE ST. JOHN”S REDMEN.

23 Feb 1994: SYRACUSE ORANGEMEN GUARD ADRIAN AUTRY SETS UP THE OFFENSE DURING A BIG EAST CONFERENCE GAME WITH THE ST. JOHN”S REDMEN

Le Villeurbannais Andre Owens (G) tente de déborder le Nancéen Adrian Autry, le 12 octobre 2002 à l’Astroballe de Villeurbanne, lors de la rencontre Villeurbanne/Nancy comptant pour la 2e journée du championnat de France de basket-ball Pro A. AFP PHOTO PHILIPPE MERLE / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE MERLE (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE MERLE/AFP via Getty Images)

He was a point guard from 1990 to 1994 and to this day he ranks fifth in career assists.

After playing for the Orange, he played professionally in European leagues.

Coaching Career

He began his coaching career in 2006 at a high school in Virginia.

Years later he returned to his alma mater where he was named assistant coach under Jim Boeheim just before the 2011 – 2012 season.

Eventually, Autry was promoted to associate coach in 2017.

The Autry legacy carries on at SU. Two of his children also graduated from the university.