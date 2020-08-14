Will SU football team hold practice Friday?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team has a workout scheduled for Friday, but there is no word on whether it’s happening. On Thursday, for the third time since fall practices began, players decided not to practice.
Last week, the team missed the first two days of camp after addressing concerns for more stringent protocols of COVID-19 testing across the conference.
