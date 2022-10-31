SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dino Babers announced during his weekly press conference that Syracuse star cornerback Garrett Williams is done for the season after tearing his ACL in Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame.

Williams finishes the 2022 season with 36 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has led the ACC in pass breakups the past two years.

Syracuse 6-2 (3-1) will hit the road to face Pittsburgh on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.