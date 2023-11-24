LAS VEGAS, N.V. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse earned a 71-54 win over Northern Iowa in the first game of the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday. The Orange were led by Georgia Woolley and Alaina Rice who had 22 points and 17 points respectively. Woolley tallied her first double-double of the season in just her second game while coming just shy of a triple double with eight assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse took the lead first on a Kyra Wood jumper and never looked back. The Orange led by as many as 17 in the third quarter and used a 20-point fourth quarter to secure the win.

BLOCK PARTY

Syracuse tallied 13 blocks in the win and were led on the defensive end by Kyra Wood who tallied a career-high five blocks and added 10 rebounds (8 defensive) and eight points in the win. It was the first 10+ block performance by the Orange since Jan. 5, 2023, vs. Pittsburgh (10).

ROLL THE DICE FOR RICE

Rice got the Orange going early as the only player on either team to score in double figures in the first half. She finished with a season-high 17 points. She shot 6-for-10 from the field and was 2-for-3 from downtown in the win. Rice added three rebounds, four assists and zero turnovers.

TRIPLE DOUBLE WATCH

Woolley improved upon last Sunday’s 21-point performance against Maryland with a near triple double against UNI. She scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 37 minutes. Wooley’s performance extends her streak to 13-straight games scoring in double figures.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Georgia Woolley led the Orange in scoring for the second-straight game.

Syracuse tallied 13+ shots for the first time since recording 14 against South Dakota State in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Kyra Wood earned her first start of the season.

Syracuse improves to 3-0 all-time at the South Point Shootout.

Syracuse is now 2-0 in the all-time series against Northern Iowa.

NEXT UP

Syracuse will play Iowa State at 11 a.m. (2 p.m. ET) on Saturday, Nov. 25 at South Point Arena for the final game of a three-game road stretch for the Orange. Fans can watch the game live on FloHoops.