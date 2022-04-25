(WSYR-TV) — After weeks of declining gas prices, drivers are paying more at the pump both in the Empire State and across the country, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.12, which is up four cents compared to last week. Here in New York, drivers are paying $4.23 on average for a gallon of gas. That is five cents higher than last week. Last year at this time, drivers were paying $2.93 per gallon in New York and $2.89 in the rest of the country.

Here is a look at what AAA says is the average price for gas across Central and Western New York: