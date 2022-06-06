(WSYR-TV) — In what has become a rare sight, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in New York State is comparable to the average price nationally, AAA says.

Drivers in the Empire State are expected to pay $4.88 on average, which is down five cents compared to last week. Meanwhile, drivers across the country are only spending one cent less than New Yorkers. That average has risen 25 cents since last week. Last year at this time, a gallon of gas cost drivers $3.05 nationally and $3.09 in New York State, according to AAA.

The savings on gas have been felt a little more in Central New York due to surrounding counties and the state suspending their gas tax.

Here is a look at gas prices in Central and Western New York: