(WSYR-TV) — After a huge spike in gas prices, drivers saw a little relief at the pump, but that trend has slowed with the price per gallon barely dropping, and in some regions not at all.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas is $4.25 nationally. That is the exact same price as last week. Meanwhile, here in the Empire State, drivers are paying two cents less than they were a week ago. New Yorkers can expect to pay $4.35 a gallon on average, AAA says. When compared to gas prices at this point last year, NY-drivers are paying a $1.44 more per gallon. Gas was $2.91 per gallon a year ago. The national average last year was $2.86.

Here is a look at the average price for a gallon of gas across Central Western New York, according to AAA: