SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– We’re all counting down the days until we can get away from the cold Central New York temperatures, spend some quality time with family, and soak up the sun!

With Spring break right around the corner for many, it means vacation time! For those driving to their destination, it’s going to cost more than expected when you booked the trip six months ago.

But just how much more will come out of your pocket?

If you’re planning to dip your toes in the ocean at Myrtle Beach, a round-trip drive would have cost about $150 back in October when gas prices were around $3.18 per gallon according to GasBuddy. Now with gas prices over a dollar more at $4.26 per gallon in Syracuse, it will cost almost $180 round-trip.

For those heading farther South to Disney or Universal Studios in Orlando, you’ll be paying close to $50 more than you would in October. The round-trip drive now costs nearly $275.

For those staying a bit closer to home, a round-trip drive to Washington, DC will now cost $86. Back in October, your trip would have been $16 cheaper.

While you don’t have control over the prices, you can plan ahead to try and save.