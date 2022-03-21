(WSYR-TV) — Though gas prices remain high, AAA reports both the national and state averages per gallon have come down since last week.

Drivers around the country are paying $4.25 for a gallon of gas, which is down eight cents. Here in the Empire State, drivers are also paying eight cents less, but are still shelling out more than the rest of the county at $4.37 a gallon. A year ago, drivers were paying $2.88 nationally and $2.92 in New York per gallon.

Here is a look at gas prices from around Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.35 (down 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.37 (down 3 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.31 (down 10 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.33 (down 11 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.38 (down 4 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.30 (down 10 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.33 (down 9 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.34 (down 7 cents from last week)

You can find which gas stations have the cheapest gas in the Syracuse-area here.