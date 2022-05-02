(WSYR-TV) — Drivers across the country are paying more for a gallon of gas than they were a week ago, and New Yorkers are bearing the brunt, paying 16 cents more than the national average, according to AAA.

A gallon of gas costs $4.19 on average in the U.S., which is up seven cents from last week. Here in the Empire State, drivers are paying $4.35 a gallon, which is up 12 cents compared to last week. To put things in perspective, last year at this time, drivers were paying $2.95 here in New York and $2.90 across the country, AAA says.

Here is a look at average gas prices per gallon AAA round up from Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.24 (up 3 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.23 (up 2 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.29 (up 8 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.28 (up 7 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.31 (up 3 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.32 (up 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.29 (up 5 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.31 (up 6 cents from last week)

AAA also reports that prices at the pump will likely remain high as oil prices remain above the $100 mark. All of this comes even though demand for gas “saw a slight drop in demand.”