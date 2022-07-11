(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to slowly decrease across the United States due to market concerns, AAA says.

AAA adds that the slowing — or even potential stalling — of economic growth from rising inflation and interest rates has dropped the demand for crude oil, and prices at the pump would follow.

The national average price for a gallon of gas on July 11, 2022, is $4.68, AAA shares. In New York State, that average is $4.80, down $0.09 from July 4, 2022. New York State drivers are paying around $1.60 more for a gallon of gas than last year when prices were around $3.20, AAA reports.

Here’s a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.72 (down 8 cents from last Tuesday)

Buffalo – $4.76 (down 5 cents from last Tuesday)

Elmira – $4.79 (down 8 cents from last Tuesday)

Ithaca – $4.86 (down 5 cents from last Tuesday)

Rochester – $4.86 (down 7 cents from last Tuesday)

Rome – $4.90 (down 5 cents from last Tuesday)

Syracuse – $4.81 (down 7 cents from last Tuesday)

Watertown – $4.90 (down 3 cents from last Tuesday

AAA says that information from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that demand for gasoline is down and gasoline stock is up compared to last Wednesday. If this trend continues, AAA shares, prices at the pump may continue to decrease and drivers will likely see continued relief at the pump.