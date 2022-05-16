(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices have reached record highs at the national, state and local levels, according to AAA.

Drivers across the country are paying 15 cents more than a week ago with prices at $4.48 per gallon. Meanwhile, here in New York State the price for a gallon of gas is nearly 30 cents higher than the national average at $4.76, which is 24 cents more than a week ago. At this point last year, a gallon of gas cost $3.06 in the Empire State and $3.04 nationally.

Here is a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.65 (up 31 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.63 (up 28 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.68 (up 21 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.67 (up 21 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.70 (up 27 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.72 (up 24 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.66 (up 23 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.71 (up 25 cents from last week)

Diesel is also setting records. The national average hit a new record Sunday when it reached $5.57 a gallon across the country. In NYS, the average price is $6.50. Last year, drivers using diesel were paying $3.17 nationally and $3.23 in NYS.