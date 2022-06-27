(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continued to fall both nationally and locally, with oil prices dropping because of the economy, AAA says.

The price for a gallon of gas is down eight cents to $4.90 across the country. Meanwhile, drivers in New York State are paying five cents less for a gallon of gas. The current price is $4.96, according to AAA. Last year at this time, AAA says drivers were paying $3.15 in the Empire State and $3.10 nationwide.

Here is a look at gas prices across the Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.88 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Buffalo – $4.86 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $4.93 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $4.95 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $4.95 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $4.97 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Syracuse – $4.93 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $4.97 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

AAA also reports that gas prices could jump back up heading into the July 4th holiday weekend.

“47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend (June 30 – July 4). This is an increase of 3.7% over 2021, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019,” AAA predicts.