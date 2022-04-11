(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices here in New York State and across the county continue to fall, according to AAA.

Drivers are paying eight cents less on average nationally at $4.11 per gallon, and $4.22 per gallon in the Empire State, which is seven cents less than a week ago. Last year, drivers were paying $2.89 a gallon in New York and $2.86 across the country, AAA says.

Here is a look at gas prices from Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.28 (down 4 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.28 (down 5 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.17 (down 4 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.21 (down 4 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.30 (down 5 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.24 (down 2 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.25 (down 3 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.28 (down 4 cents from last week)

AAA goes onto report that prices at the pump “will likely face downward pressure if oil prices remain below $100 per barrel.”