(WSYR-TV) — Inflation and the war in Ukraine have caused gas prices to rise, but that is not stopping people from taking their holiday road trip.

According to AAA, millions of Americans are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend. Meanwhile, on Friday, it is believed that 2.4 million travelers went through TSA screening, with airports saying they have increased their staffing to help deal with the large crowds.

AAA is predicting nearly 35 million people will travel to their holiday destinations by car, despite higher prices at the pump

“Obviously, it’s in the back of our head how much we’re gonna spend but we gotta enjoy life and be able to travel and not let things like that stop us,” said Ruben Llamas.

For those staying home for this weekend, backyard BBQs are also going to cost more. Due to inflation, and supply-chain issues, the price of chicken, beef and hot dogs have all increased since this time last year.