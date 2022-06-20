(WSYR-TV) — Both national and statewide gas prices are trending down slightly, according to AAA.

Drivers are paying $4.98 per gallon across the country, which is three cents cheaper compared to last Monday. Meanwhile, here in the Empire State, a gallon of gas costs $5.01 on average. Last year, that same gallon cost $3.13 in NYS and $3.07 nationally.

Here is a look at average gas prices in Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.89 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $4.89 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Elmira – $4.97 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Ithaca – $4.98 (up 1 cent from last Monday)

Rochester – $4.97 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Rome – $4.98 (no change from last Monday)

Syracuse – $4.96 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Watertown – $4.98 (up 2 cents from last Monday)

AAA also reports that a slowed economy in terms of growth could lead to lower oil prices, but gas prices could remain high due to the volatility in the crude oil market.