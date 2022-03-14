(WSYR-TV) — There is good news and bad news when it comes to gas prices… the good news is that prices have not risen has high as they did last week. The bad news though is that prices, both nationally and here in New York State, are up as high as 19 cents per gallon.

AAA reports that the national average sits at $4.33 per gallon, up 26 cents compared to last week. Meanwhile, drivers here in the Empire State are paying $4.45 per gallon, which is up 19 cents. The pain at the pump is only intensified when you look at the prices compared to last year: drivers were paying $2.90 in NYS and $2.86 across the country on average, according to AAA.

Here is a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.38 (up 15 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.40 (up 19 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.41 (up 22 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.44 (up 22 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.42 (up 18 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.40 (up 18 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.42 (up 18 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.41 (up 16 cents from last week)

Crude oil prices have slowed, AAA reports. Last week a barrel was going for over $130, and this week that price is down $20.

With gas and oil prices so high, AAA says drivers are changing their strategy on the roads, “Americans may have reached a tipping point. Over half (59%) said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which it has in some parts of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.”

Well, NewsChannel 9, with the help of GasBuddy, found the ten gas stations that are offering gas cheaper than the competition.

10 Cheapest Gas Stations as of March 14

10. Mobil – 711 South Main St, North Syracuse, NY

$4.29 for Regular gas.

9. Sunoco & Stewart’s Shops – 2473 NY-12B, Hamilton, NY

$4.29 for Regular gas.

8. Fastrac – 800 Erie Blvd West, Syracuse, NY

$4.29 for Regular gas.

7. Costco – 120 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY

$4.24 for Regular gas if you have a Costco membership.

6. Sunoco – Middle Road, Oswego, NY

$4.24 for Regular gas.

5. Delta Sonic – 3720 Brewerton, NY

$4.19 for Regular gas.

4. Stewart’s Shops – 120 East Bridge St, Oswego, NY

$4.19 for Regular gas when you pay with cash. $4.29 when you pay with credit.

3. Gulf – 4989 Bear Road, Liverpool, NY

$4.15 for Regular gas when you pay with cash. $4.25 when you pay with credit.

2. MD’s Market – 523 South Main St, North Syracuse, NY

$4.14 for Regular gas when you pay with cash. $4.24 when you pay with credit.

1. Stewart’s Shops – 7576 Buckley Rd, Liverpool, NY

$4.09 for Regular gas if you pay with Cash. $4.19 if you pay with credit..

REMINDER: Prices can change quickly. Most gas stations will offer you a cheaper price on gas if you pay with cash.