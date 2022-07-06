(WSYR-TV) — Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.

Despite a slight reprieve at the pump, Americans should expect gas prices to remain high for “as long as it takes, so Russia cannot, in fact defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine,” President Biden said at a press conference during a NATO meeting on June 30.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Syracuse, NY metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 1. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Syracuse by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.91

— New York average: $4.92

— New York gas tax: $0.40 per gallon (#5 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– Year change: +$1.75 (+55.6%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.97 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $6.15

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.5%)

– Year change: +$2.87 (+87.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.42 (5/24/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.50

#2. Napa, CA: $6.49

#3. Salinas, CA: $6.44

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Albany, GA: $4.09

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $4.09

#3. Laredo, TX: $4.10

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162