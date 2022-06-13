(WSYR-TV) — Despite the gas tax cap lowering gas prices at the beginning of the month, last week they shot back up near the $5.00 mark in New York State, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $5.01 which is up 14 cents compared to last Monday. Meanwhile, drivers in the Empire State are paying 13 cents more with the state average at $5.04.

Last year at this time, AAA says drivers were paying $3.11 in NYS and $3.08 across the rest of the country on average.

Here is a look at average gas prices in Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.92 (up 17 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $4.90 (up 18 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $4.98 (up 20 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $4.97 (up 18 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $4.98 (up 19 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $4.98 (up 19 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $4.97 (up 23 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $4.96 (up 16 cents from last Monday)

AAA reports that the latest data from the Energy Information Administration attributes the latest price spike because of increased summer driving and low gasoline supply.

The rapid increase could continue if oil prices and demand continue to increase, according to AAA.