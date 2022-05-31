(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices in the Syracuse area remained the same over the last seven days, according to AAA, but is there relief on the way?

New York State gas tax relief is expected to lower the cost of a gallon of gasoline beginning Wednesday, June 1, but AAA says how much the price goes down “will depend on oil prices, demand, and geopolitical factors.”

The average cost of a gallon of gas in New York State remained steady at $4.93. Meanwhile, the national average is up two cents with drivers paying $4.62 a gallon. Last year at this time, gas cost $3.05 per gallon across the country, and $3.08 here in the Empire State.

Here is a look at average gas prices around Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.83 (down 1 cent from last Tuesday)

Buffalo – $4.83 (no change since last Tuesday)

Elmira – $4.87 (up 2 cents from last Tuesday)

Ithaca – $4.87 (up 1 cent from last Tuesday)

Rochester – $4.89 (up 1 cent from last Tuesday)

Rome – $4.89 (up 2 cents from last Tuesday)

Syracuse – $4.86 (no change since last Tuesday)

Watertown – $4.90 (up 1 cent from last Tuesday)

Diesel prices remain high across the country. The national average is $5.52 a gallon and $6.45 a gallon in New York State. Last year drivers using diesel were paying $3.19 nationally and $3.23 in NYS, according to AAA.