(WSYR-TV) — Gas prices across New York State continue to fall as gas demand remains low and crude prices slide, AAA says.

AAA adds that demand is around the same as it was in mid-July 2020 when COVID-19 regulations curbed demand. Information from the Energy Information Administration, AAA shares, has signaled that low demand led to inventory growth this past week. If this trend continues, AAA says that we will continue to see prices fall.

As of July 25, 2022, New Yorkers pay an average of $4.58. This price is down $0.12 since July 18. On July 25, 2021, New Yorkers were paying an average of $3.19.

The national average for a gallon of gas on July 25 is $4.36, down $0.17 from July 18.

Here’s a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York, courtesy of AAA:

Batavia – $4.52 (down 10 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.58 (down 11 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.60 (down 11 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.71 (down 9 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.68 (down 10 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.76 (down 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.65 (down 8 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.75 (down 9 cents from last week)

AAA says to conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times, and combine errands into one trip.

You can see the cheapest gas in Central New York on our Gas Prices page.