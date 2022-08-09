SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While GasBuddy reported that the national average cost for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below $4 for the first time since March 2022, New York prices are still lagging behind.

AAA says that the average price for a regular gallon of gas in Syracuse is $4.49.

New York Price Averages on August 2, according to AAA

Batavia: $4.45

Buffalo: $4.44

Elmira: $4.42

Ithaca: $4.57

Rochester: $4.53

Watertown: $4.53

AAA explains that prices in New York have stayed higher as summer travel drives demand. Other states have finished summer break and stopped summer travel, so demand in those locations has dropped.

