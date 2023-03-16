Skip to content
WSYR
Syracuse
29°
Sign Up
Syracuse
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Contact NewsChannel 9
Watch Now
Your Stories
Micron Comes to Clay
Northern NY News
Newsmakers with Andrew Donovan
OntheLookout.Net
Money in Your Pocket with Rick Reagan
State News
National News
Politics from The Hill
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC
NY Capitol News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Entertainment
Automotive News
Newsletters
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Top Stories
Windy, colder, evening squalls then lake snow
Video
One taken to hospital after crash near Lodi Street …
Video
#2 Syracuse remains unbeaten with win over #15 Duke
Top-ranked ‘Phins rally to beat #9 Saint Anselm
Weather
Live Doppler 9
7-Day Forecast
Syracuse Interactive Weather Radar
Hourly Weather Forecast – Timecast
Central New York Snow Forecast
Storm Team Headlines
Regional Forecast
Northeast Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Storm Team Academy
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Syracuse Mets
PGA Championship
Student-Athlete of the Week
Syracuse Crunch
Buffalo Bills
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
#2 Syracuse remains unbeaten with win over #15 Duke
Top Stories
Top-ranked ‘Phins rally to beat #9 Saint Anselm
Top Stories
Westhill defeats Newark to punch ticket to Class …
Hamilton falls in Class D state semifinal
Union Springs girls fall to Randolph in Class C state …
Cortland girls fall in Class B state semifinal
Video
Your Stories
Today on Bridge Street
Best Reviews
Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York
Organization Motivation
Recipes
Top Stories
How Irish Are You?!
Video
Top Stories
The Firecracker Thai Kitchen’s Thai Omelet
Video
Top Stories
It’s Maple Weekend in New York State
Video
Syracuse AOH celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
Video
Bridge Street Host Chat – March 17, 2023
Video
Dunk & Bright’s ‘Irish Bargain Party’
Video
Community
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Meet the Team
Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York
Champions Birthdays
Picture of the Day
Newsletter Signup
The Daily Pledge
Tell Me Something Good
Health News
Extraordinary
What’s Going Around
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Wellness Wednesday
Calendar
Exploring Central New York
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Marketplace
Contact NewsChannel 9
Download the NewsChannel 9 App
Advertise with NewsChannel 9
TV Schedule
NewsChannel 9 Store
Internships at NewsChannel 9
Alexa
Joe Knows
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
About BestReviews
Sponsored Content
Contests
Remarkable Women 2023
2022 Home for the Holidays
Pro football challenge
Contests
Contest Winners
Search
Please enter a search term.
PGA Championship
Oak Hill Memories: Ryder Cup shocker
Top PGA Championship Headlines
Oak Hill Memories: Micheel’s magic
Wanamaker Trophy makes pit stop at Amerks game
LIV Tour players will be allowed at Oak Hill
Your Stories link
Live Doppler 9 Map Center
CNY View
Oswego Area
Syracuse Area