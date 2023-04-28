Editor’s note: The full press conference is available at the bottom of this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Leaders of the 2023 PGA Championship alongside local agencies are shared tips Friday on preparation for the upcoming event.

Parking:

2023 PGA Championship Operations Manager Eric Nuxol says they will utilize Monroe Community College and Rochester Tech Park for free spectator parking. Nuxol adds there will be a dedicated ADA lot at 3750 Monroe Avenue. Handicap plaques will be required for that lot.

Once parked, spectators can take a free shuttle ride to the event. Nuxol says they have worked with the New York State Department of Transportation to get a plan in place for efficiency. Shuttles will begin 30 minutes prior to gate hours, which can be found on the PGA Championship’s website.

Bike rack parking will also be available. Ride share apps, dependent on driver availability, are also encouraged.

NYS Department of Transportation Regional Director Chris Reeve says the New York State Department of Transportation will be actively monitoring traffic throughout the event in order to respond to any issues in a timely manner.

Security:

All spectators will go through, according to Nuxol, updated magnetometers that organizers say are more efficient in their screening process. Nuxol adds that some bags will still be subject to search, and there is a 10″x10″x10″ bag policy. Clear bags are recommended.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter says deputies will extend their shift to 12 hours throughout PGA Championship week to ensure full coverage. There will also be deputy presence at the event to make people feel secure, according to Sheriff Baxter.

Sheriff Baxter says the preparation has been done in order to make sure all presence is properly trained during the event.

EVENTS:

Tickets for the 2023 PGA Championship are officially sold out. Organizers say this is a good indicator that Rochester is the right place to host a championship like this.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the East Course, the Senior PGA Championships, the U.S. Opens, and the Ryder Cup will also be taking place, which he says makes it even more special for this to be hosted in Monroe County.

Bello also acknowledged two honorable golfers who resided in Monroe County, 11-time winner of major golf championships Walter Hagen and Calvin Peete, who Bello says prior to Tiger Woods was the most successful African American golfer on the PGA tour.

Bello says over 200,000 spectators are expected to be in town for the 2023 PGA Championship and expects $200 million to be incoming for local businesses around Monroe County throughout the event.

Town of Pittsford Supervisor Bill Smith highlighted events that will happen throughout PGA week, including the PGA Championship Concert on May 17, mini golf, beer tasting, fireworks, as well as a Hospitality tent available throughout the week.

The 2023 PGA Championship runs from May 15 through May 21.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: