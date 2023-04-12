ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As excitement mounts for the PGA Championship next month at Oak Hill Country Club, the event itself, along with months of preparations, is creating a major economic boost for the economy.

Come mid-May, hundred of thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon the Rochester region for the return of the PGA Championships at Oak Hill Country Club.

For golf fans, it’s a of course a big deal, and off-course, when it comes to businesses, it’s an increase in demand, and a chance to show off all they have to offer.

“We are thrilled to have the PGA back, and you can tell from the analysis there is an even greater impact that we had before in golf it’s really been elevated in the past years and we are thrilled to share that story,” says Matt Hurlbutt, President and CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprises (GRE), an economic develop organization in the nine-county region.

GRE collaborated with PGA America for an economic analysis, which was released Tuesday. It reveals an estimated $190 million will be pumped into the region. From national and worldwide media outlets, to more than 225,000 spectators anticipated, and of course the golf champions and their teams, folks need a place to stay, eat and play.

“The building that is going on at Oak Hill right now so you got direct jobs, the folks that will be on site here with the PGA and the visitors that will be coming, and that really trickles down the entire community when you see people renting homes coming to the area to visit, whether they are here for a day or two or for the whole week we hope,” Hurlbutt says.

The excitement and attention of the PGA Championship in the region again is also a backdrop to showcase long-term investments being made, as well. According to GRE, Rochester and Monroe County are seeing a resurgent period. In 2022, GRE says it secured more than $1.2 billion in new capital investments, created 3,866 new jobs retained 1,439 jobs.

“We want to tell that story. Why those companies are here, why the innovation that they have as well as how their growing and the outstanding talent we have here to support other businesses that also need to innovate and grow,” Hurlbutt explains.

PGA Championship begins Monday, May 15th and you can watch all of the coverage leading up-to and during the big event right here on News8.

The economic analysis can be found here.