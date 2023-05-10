ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship, officials have released the Full Field List for who is playing at Oak Hill when the event kicks off on May 15.

Three players are from around New York state — including from Red Hook, Scarsdale, and Scarborough.

The 2023 PGA Championship concludes on May 21. Tickets for the event are sold out, with more than 200,000 spectators expected to attend. For a full guide for the event, click here.

Note: All players listed with [CFPT] next to their name signals they are part of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team, according to PGA.