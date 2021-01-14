Picture of the Day 1/14/21

Picture of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

Beautiful Winter Day by Christine Booher Buff

Help us choose our Picture of the Day! Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. The winner will be revealed on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m.

  • Beautiful Winter Day by Christine Booher Buff
  • dventures with my Best Girl by Amanda Kelly
  • I’m Bored. Want to Play a Game? by Bobby Michel

If you’d like to submit a photo for Picture of the Day, visit our Facebook page. There will be a button that says “create post”. Click the button, add your image, and post!

