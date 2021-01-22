Picture of the Day 1/22/21 Picture of the Day Posted: Jan 22, 2021 / 07:39 AM EST / Updated: Jan 22, 2021 / 07:40 AM EST Help us choose our Picture of the Day. Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. The winner will be revealed tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m. Thankful It’s Friday by Carolina FerrettiNap Time by Allison WavercakPeaceful Winter by Aniessa Brownell
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App