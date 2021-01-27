Picture of the Day 1/27/21 Picture of the Day Posted: Jan 27, 2021 / 07:45 AM EST / Updated: Jan 27, 2021 / 07:45 AM EST Help us choose today’s Picture of the Day. Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m. Twins Enjoying the Snow by Julie Thompson BraunWinter Scene by Rennae Marshall ChristmanBeautiful Snow Owl by Julie Skilinski Barney
