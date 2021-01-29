Picture of the Day 1/29/21 Picture of the Day Posted: Jan 29, 2021 / 07:47 AM EST / Updated: Jan 29, 2021 / 07:48 AM EST Help us choose our Picture of the Day. Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m. Winter Geese by Joe FalcettiPine Tree Perspective by Justin BartholomewDinner Time on the Lake by Sandi Anne Patnode
