Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. The winner will be revealed tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Storm Team Academy: What causes the wind to blow?
- McDonald’s just added these 3 items to its menu
- Picture of the Day 10/7/20
- News on the Go: Morning Edition 10/7/20
- Money In Your Pocket 10/7/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App