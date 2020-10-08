Picture of the Day 10/8/20

Watching the Waves by Joe Falcetti

Help us choose today’s Picture of the Day by visiting the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page and liking your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m.

  • Just Before the Storm by Josh Young
  • Fall in Old Forge by Shelli Butler Morse

