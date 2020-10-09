Picture of the Day 10/9/20

Picture of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

Joy in the Little Things by Theresa Evans

Help us choose our Picture of the Day by visiting NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and liking your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m.

  • Look! Up in the Sky! by Lynn Davis
  • Sunrise Over Auger Falls by Hollie Wood
  • Joy in the Little Things by Theresa Evans

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected