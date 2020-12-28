Picture of the Day 12/28/20

Picture of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

After the Presents by Sandy Wright-Kozlovsky

Help us choose our Picture of the Day. Visit the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page and like your favorite photo. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m.

Submit your photo for Picture of the Day by posting it directly to our Facebook page.

  • After the Presents by Sandy Wright-Kozlovsky
  • A Frozen Fire Tower by Kristen Fairchild
  • Santa’s Little Helper by Allison Wavercak

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected