Picture of the Day 2/23/21 Picture of the Day Posted: Feb 23, 2021 / 07:07 AM EST / Updated: Feb 23, 2021 / 07:07 AM EST Help us choose today’s Picture of the Day. Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m. One Big Bird by Sterling OddoMotherly Love by Julie Skilinski BarneyDuck, Duck, Swans?!? by Eric Reinagel
