Picture of the Day 2/3/21 Picture of the Day Posted: Feb 3, 2021 / 08:24 AM EST / Updated: Feb 3, 2021 / 08:25 AM EST Help us choose today’s Picture of the Day. Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m. Little Chickadee by Linda Hiller WhitfordWinter Day at Sandy Island Beach by Melissa Chirico BrownPeek-A-Boo! I see you! by Blake W. Shields
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App