Picture of the Day 2/5/21 Picture of the Day Posted: Feb 5, 2021 / 07:37 AM EST / Updated: Feb 5, 2021 / 07:37 AM EST Help us choose today’s Picture of the Day! Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m. Blue Jay Hiding by Shelli Butler MorseSunset after the Nor’Easter by Andrea BinnsSunshine and Fishing by John Sheffield
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App