ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - It was announced Monday the availability of $105 million in critical arts and cultural funding through the New York State Council on the Arts. This funding includes a program to reinvigorate near-term live performances that opens for applications Wednesday.

The grants will aid in the arts sector's recovery from COVID-19 and begin the revitalization of New York's creative economy, which fosters $123 billion annually in economic activity and supports more than 500,000 jobs statewide.