Picture of the Day 8/28/20

Picture of the Day
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome Guests by Frank Valentino

Vote for our Picture of the Day by visiting NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and liking your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m.

To submit your photo for Picture of the Day, just post it to our Facebook page.

  Welcome Guests by Frank Valentino
  Standing Tall by Sterling Oddo
  Pretty In Pink by Marcia White Bower

