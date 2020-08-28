Vote for our Picture of the Day by visiting NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and liking your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 p.m.
To submit your photo for Picture of the Day, just post it to our Facebook page.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Picture of the Day 8/28/20
- Weakened but still dangerous, Laura poses continued threat
- FDA issues warning about hand sanitizers disguised as food, drinks
- News On The Go 8/28/20
- Money In Your Pocket 8/28/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App