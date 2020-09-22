Picture of the Day 9/22/20

Visit NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page and like your favorite. We’ll reveal the winner tonight on NewsChannel 9 at 6 o’clock.
If you’d like to submit a photo for Picture of the Day, just post it to our Facebook page.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse City Schools plan to begin some in-person learning October 5
- News on the Go: Morning Edition 9/22/20
- Money In Your Pocket 9/22/20
- Champions 9/22/20
- The List 9/22/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App