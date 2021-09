ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Oneida County residents eligible for COVID-19 booster shots will be able to schedule their Pfizer dose this week, according to County Executive Anthony Picente.

“While we still continue the push to get our county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, we must now also make sure that at-risk residents who have been vaccinated already remain protected through booster doses,” Picente said. “Several groups are now eligible to receive these boosters and county government will be administering doses beginning this week.”